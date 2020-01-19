Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JC PRESLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JC PRESLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JC PRESLEY Obituary
JC
PRESLEY, 78

LAKELAND - JC Presley, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on January 14, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. The Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on January 21, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm at the Family Worship Center (Joy Center), 1350 East Main Street, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Anyone familiar with JC knew that he loved his faith and church family. We are gathering to honor his life where he served so many years, so please join us.
Due to breathing challenges of his widow, please refrain from wearing fragrances to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to his church in JC's honor:
http://www.fwclakeland.org/donate/
JC was an Air Force Veteran and an electrical engineer by trade. He is survived by his wife, younger brother and sister, two children and five grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -