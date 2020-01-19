|
JC
PRESLEY, 78
LAKELAND - JC Presley, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on January 14, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. The Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on January 21, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm at the Family Worship Center (Joy Center), 1350 East Main Street, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Anyone familiar with JC knew that he loved his faith and church family. We are gathering to honor his life where he served so many years, so please join us.
Due to breathing challenges of his widow, please refrain from wearing fragrances to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to his church in JC's honor:
http://www.fwclakeland.org/donate/
JC was an Air Force Veteran and an electrical engineer by trade. He is survived by his wife, younger brother and sister, two children and five grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020