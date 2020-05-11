JEAN

BAXTER, 100



WINTER HAVEN - We will miss all the things that made Jean Winsper Baxter a special woman, mother, wife, and friend.

Jean passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale.

Jean is survived by her children, Bill, Dana Jr. (Chip), and his wife Cindy. She will be missed by generations of family members around the country.

Jean was married to her husband Dana for 42 years. They first lived in Cleveland, but since 1960, they have called Winter Haven home.

Jean stayed active. She was Past President of the Gardenia Garden Club and Past President of the Ladies Golf Association at Lake Region Country Club. She knitted many baby caps for the Regency Women's Center and assembled lunches at Meals on Wheels.

Jean enjoyed great adventures; trips to Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, also spending summers in the North Carolina mountains. But she always loved returning home to walk her favorite Florida beaches.

If she wasn't strategizing her next bridge bid, Jean was on the golf course. Jean-the-Machine's passion paid off with two holes-in-one.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, 33805, and Meals on Wheels, 620 6th St NW, Winter Haven, 33881.

A Celebration of Jean's life will be held following the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store