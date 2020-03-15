Home

JEAN CARTER "WONDER" DEESE

AUBURNDALE - 'Wonder' Jean Carter Deese, 90 years of age, from Auburndale Fl went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020.
Mrs. Deese was born in Ashford Al on November 8, 1929 to Robert and Mamie (Turner) Carter. She was married to Theo Deese for 50 years. They moved to Auburndale in 1948 and still remained there until she passed away.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theo, parents, sister Willie Pearl Harper and brother Bobby Ray Carter.
She worked for around 25 years at Adams Fruit Plant. She was a member of the Haven Church of God.
She is survived by her two daughters, Olivia Gayle Glass and Sandra Jean Murray, 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Her service will be held at the Haven Church of God on 34th St. NW, Winter Haven Fl. on March 21, 2020 at 11:00am and graveside will follow after. Pastor Billy Bamberg will be doing the service with Jerry Disbro. Music will be provided by Caleb Skinner.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
