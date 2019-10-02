Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
JEAN CURTIS Obituary
JEAN
CURTIS, 87

LAKELAND - Jean Curtis passed away September 30, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born in Simmesport, Louisiana on December 3, 1931. She was the owner of Searstown Shoe Repair, Jean's Shoe Repair, and McFarland Shoe Repair. She was a member of Christ the King Church here in Lakeland, Florida.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Curtis.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Mc-Farland and Jim Mc-Farland (Debbie); daughter, Glenda Scheeley (Ronald); sister, Dorthy Brouillette. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will he held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00- 10:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chap-el, followed by services at 10:00am.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
