JEAN GARDNER MALONEY

JEAN GARDNER MALONEY Obituary
JEAN GARDNER
MALONEY, 81

LAKELAND - Jean Gardner Maloney, age 81 passed away on February 16, 2020.
Jean is survived by her son Philip Keith of Lakeland; granddaughters Crystal and Brittany Keith; grandson Thomas Keith; four great-grandchildren, &
brother Charles (Beth) Gardner of Lakeland.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Maloney.
A memorial service will be held at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland, FL on March 1, 2020 at 3 PM. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Central Florida, 2525 Drane Field Road, Suite 4, Lakeland, Fl 33811.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
