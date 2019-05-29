The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace City Church - Lakeside Campus
1736 New Jersey Road
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Edinburgh, IN
View Map
Resources
LAKELAND - For those wishing to Celebrate the Life of Jean Mutz, of Lakeland, her Funeral Service will be this Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Grace City Church - Lakeside Campus, 1736 New Jersey Road, in Lakeland.
For your planning purposes, there will be no earlier visitation service. Lunch will be served at the church immediately following the service while family and friends intermingle to recall the many ways she impacted their lives and share condolences.
As a point of information, the Interment Service will follow on June 5, 2019 at 10 AM in Edinburgh, Indiana at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Although flowers are beautiful, Jean's memorial donation preference is to either: A Woman's Choice, 1234 East Lime Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
https://yourchoicelakeland.com/ or
Options for Women, 4435 Florida National Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813
http://www.optionsforwomenphc.com/
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019
