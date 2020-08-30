JEAN H.LINN, 65BARTOW - Jean H. Linn, age 65, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.She was born May 22, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Bartow. She was a graduate of Florida Southern College and spent her career as a Nurse Practitioner at Bartow Memorial Hospital, Polk General and Bond Clinic PA. She had a love for antiques, dogs and especially a love for medicine.Jean was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bartow where was incredibly involved with volunteering.She is preceded in death by husbands David Beeman and G. Graham Linn MD. She is survived by her stepdaughter: Kristen Janak her husband Jim, and 3 grandchildren, all of Waxhaw, NC; her significant other: Jim Keller of Lakeland and many friends.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.Condolences to family at