1/1
JEAN H. LINN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN H.
LINN, 65

BARTOW - Jean H. Linn, age 65, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.
She was born May 22, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Bartow. She was a graduate of Florida Southern College and spent her career as a Nurse Practitioner at Bartow Memorial Hospital, Polk General and Bond Clinic PA. She had a love for antiques, dogs and especially a love for medicine.
Jean was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bartow where was incredibly involved with volunteering.
She is preceded in death by husbands David Beeman and G. Graham Linn MD. She is survived by her stepdaughter: Kristen Janak her husband Jim, and 3 grandchildren, all of Waxhaw, NC; her significant other: Jim Keller of Lakeland and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved