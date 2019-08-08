|
|
JEAN
HAAKE, 63
MULBERRY - Barbara Jean Haake, age 63, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home in Mulberry.
Born December 24, 1955 in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Carl Russell Sewell and Barbara Scott Sewell. Mrs. Haake was a school teacher for over 30 years before retiring from the Polk County School Board. She attended The Rock Community Church in Lakeland.
Jean is survived by a loving family that includes her husband of 43 years, Henry Haake of Mulberry, her children: Kathy Cubbage (Dennis) of Lakeland, Rebecca Quintana (Anthony) of Cooper City, and Scott Haake (Amber) of Franklin, TN. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Nate, Ethan, Andrew, Elizabeth, and Davis.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 9th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Polk County at
www.spcapolkcounty.org
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019