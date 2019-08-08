Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN HAAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN HAAKE


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN HAAKE Obituary
JEAN
HAAKE, 63

MULBERRY - Barbara Jean Haake, age 63, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home in Mulberry.
Born December 24, 1955 in Danville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Carl Russell Sewell and Barbara Scott Sewell. Mrs. Haake was a school teacher for over 30 years before retiring from the Polk County School Board. She attended The Rock Community Church in Lakeland.
Jean is survived by a loving family that includes her husband of 43 years, Henry Haake of Mulberry, her children: Kathy Cubbage (Dennis) of Lakeland, Rebecca Quintana (Anthony) of Cooper City, and Scott Haake (Amber) of Franklin, TN. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Nate, Ethan, Andrew, Elizabeth, and Davis.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 9th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Polk County at
www.spcapolkcounty.org
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now