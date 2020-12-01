JEAN HUMBERT LOSEY WISE, 93



COLUMBUS, OH. - Jean Humbert Losey Wise, age 93, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Cherry Blosom Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Danville, Ohio to the late Leslie and Virginia (Allen) Humbert.

Jean was a member of the Fredericktown Baptist Church from 1944 - 1964 and then Heath United Methodist Church starting in 1965. For many years she was a member of the Heath Parent Teacher Association, the Ohio Easter Star Licking County Chapter #551 and the American Legion Auxiliary, Newark, Ohio. She was a secretary for the Department of Highways in Newark, Ohio and worked in the Licking County Clerks office until 'retiring' to the Winter Haven Florida area. Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Jean is survived by her loving daughter, Virginia Joan Losey (Bruce) Heimrich of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and first cousin Josey Humbert-Sabo of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore 'L' Losey Jr.; second husband, Eugene W. Wise Sr; her twin sister, Joan Humbert Losey and Joan's husband Ritner Losey; step-daughter, Vicki Lynn Wise; and Vicki's children, Brian Hess and Erica Hess.

Due to COVID concerns a private graveside service will be held in Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown, Ohio.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Jean Losey Wise.



