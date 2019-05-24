Services Heath Funeral Chapel 328 South Ingraham Avenue Lakeland , FL 33801 (863) 682-0111 Resources More Obituaries for Jean Mutz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Mutz

LAKELAND - Whenever Jean Mutz entered a room, warmth and elegance followed. Her sparkling eyes and charming smile proclaimed her love for Christ, the passion that shaped most of her pursuits. When visitors began to leave, she typically grasped their hands, looked in their eyes, and inquired, 'Are you leaving? I was hoping you'd stay a little longer. I love being with you, and the time has gone so fast!' She made each family member and friend feel deeply welcomed and loved.

Jean Greiling Mutz was a world-changer and on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, she went Home to a long-awaited reunion with those who had changed her world! This inquisitive daughter of William and Emma Greiling of LaPorte, Indiana, at age 12, rode her bike to their church and asked the Pastor what Jesus meant in John 3:3 when stating 'You have to be born again to see the kingdom of God.' The Pastor explained the Gospel, and she prayed to receive Christ as her Personal Savior. Her life was never the same.

Jean Iris Greiling was born on August 9, 1927, the third of three children. Her brothers, William and Paul, were both veterans of WWII and strong role models of hard work at home. As a girl, she always felt well protected by them. Jean's mother loved to cook, and her father's hobby was gardening. For limited family vacation times, they typically went 12 miles away to the shores of Lake Michigan to fish and watch evening bonfires.

In 1944, she attended Indiana University and majored in piano & education while becoming a concert pianist. She practiced over 8 hours per day as her strong hands, and photographically sharp mind performed complicated arrangements with an exquisite touch. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She met her husband, O. U. 'Oz' Mutz at IU and they married on August 22, 1948. This past year, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends. The openness of their home and the wisdom that flowed from Oz and Jean magnetically attracted family and friends with whom they shared life. (As Oz's Homecoming was just five weeks ago, we anticipate he had prepared a wonderful Welcoming for her.)

Jean taught in Indianapolis public schools until she had the first of two children, Marcy Mutz-Wickenkamp. Two years later she had a son, H. William 'Bill' Mutz. Those two children raised 15 grandchildren, who in turn are currently raising 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild!

As an intentional mother, Jean was Indianapolis' original Stay-In-School Chairman working to minimize high school dropouts. She was also a PTA President along with serving on the boards of several other Indianapolis organizations. She pursued each activity with excellence and expected the same from those she taught. Both Marcy and Bill took piano lessons from her and remember several intense moments that helped raise the standard of excellence in their own lives!

When the family moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1966, Jean oversaw the remodeling and restoration of the abandoned Virginia plantation home they rented. She mastered this responsibility while continuing to teach her children the importance of work. Despite the fact this was 25 miles from where Marcy and Bill went to school, she chauffeured them without complaint daily. She used the time to test their knowledge and help them memorize new facts.

Another family move occurred in 1968 to Columbus, Indiana. This city is within 15 miles of the original Mutz family roots near Edinburgh, the city where Oz had been born. Once acclimated, Jean accepted several new challenges. She served as President of the Service League, the Indiana Symphony Society, served on the State Board of the Republican Women's Club, the Indianapolis Symphony Group Board, the University President's Council of the Indiana Art Museum and Alliance, as well as volunteering for many other causes. Most importantly, she became a Bible Teacher for Creative Living Bibles Studies and began the first Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) program in Indiana. It was the second BSF created in the United States as the first began in California. She later launched a BSF in Bloomington, Indiana and drove twice a week for several years to get it well established. She continued BSF involvement for several decades.

In 1977, Jean and Oz purchased a condominium in Naples, Florida. Once they began their love for warm winters, she never looked back. Eventually, they moved to Naples full-time. They became active members of their church and, again, she taught Bible Studies in Naples. Oz's accelerating health problems and Jean's desire to be nearer to the children and grandchildren beckoned them to join Marcy & Bill whose families lived in Lakeland, Florida. In 2003, they moved to Lakeland.

They loved Lakeland immediately and quickly met new friends, whom they loved dearly. They became members of First Presbyterian Church, avid supporters of Prison Fellowship, members of LYCC, Grasslands, and Lone Palm. Primarily, however, Jean was able to grow deep friendships with the many women who attended a Bible study she eventually hosted in her home.

For the last eight years, Jean pursued an arduous personal project, handwriting a history of her and Oz's families, coupled with the lives of their children, for each child and grandchild. This treasure was recently given to the blessed recipients by her. They will be cherished. The fascinating books include pictures that, in many cases, were otherwise not even in the recipient's possession!

As those who love her dearly reflect upon her life, the memories bring joy, peace, harmony, encouragement, and graciousness at extraordinarily high levels. Jean Mutz personified a life which pursued excellence, meaning and purpose, Christ-awareness, and socially responsibility. Her generosity and unceasing hospitality afforded opportunities for she and Oz to bless the lives of others in many tangible ways. She lived her days on earth to make a difference for eternity.

The Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Grace City Church - Lakeside Campus, 1736 New Jersey Road, in Lakeland and there will be no earlier visitation service. Lunch will be served at the church immediately following the service where family and friends can then intermingle. The Interment Service will follow in Edinburgh, Indiana on June 5th at 10 AM at the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Although flowers are beautiful, Jean's Memorial donation preference is to either: A Woman's Choice, 1234 East Lime Street, Lakeland, FL 33801 or Options for Women, 4435 Florida National Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813.

You can send condolences to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2019