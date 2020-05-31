JEAN SMITH MANNIX
WINTER HAVEN - Jean Smith Mannix. On May 23, Jean died peacefully in her sleep at home with her beloved dog Hattie in her arms. Born on August 20, 1939, Jean grew up in Winter Haven and was a proud majorette of Winter Haven High School Class of 1957. That summer she married her high school sweetheart, Mike Mannix and they embarked on careers beginning with Goodyear and various small business ventures, including Mannix Reality.
Jean was the consummate homemaker, excelling in and enjoying sewing, cooking and baking but most importantly, loved supporting her three children's numerous activities, often being the 'team mom' for their sports. Jean also loved competition and was a devoted fan of Gator football and the Boston Red Sox. Her competitiveness was acknowledged when in the 1970s she won the award as top salesperson for Sarah Coventry Jewelry.
In 1986 after raising their family in Orlando she and Mike returned to Winter Haven.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, JT and Opal Smith, husband Mike Mannix , brother Eddie Smith and son, Jeffrey Mannix. She is survived by her brother, Sonny Smith; children, Michael Jr. and Kim Mannix; in-law children, Nancy Jo Mannix, Larry Henegar, and Kim Middleton; grandchildren, Liza, Michael and Jayson; and her six adored great grandchildren- Clara, Maisy, Mikey, Charlie, Kase and Brooks.
She will be interred next to Mike at Lakeside Memorial Gardens and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Jean loved nature but especially trees. Please plant, give or donate one in her memory at Arborday.org.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.