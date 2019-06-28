|
|
JEAN TECHAU WARNEKE
Creative Arts Teacher - Doll Collector
LAKELAND - Jean T. Warneke, age 91, died on June 23, 2019.
Born Highland Park, Illinois on May 8, 1928, she graduated from Marywood Convent School for Girls and National College of Education, both in Evanston, Illinois. Jean and Bill met in 1933 and were married in Chicago in 1948. A week later they went to Tucson where Bill graduated from the University of Arizona. They have lived in Lakeland since 1957. Jean owned and operated - Lad and Lassie Creative Arts Pre-Kindergarten at St. David's Episcopal Church which Jean and Bill attended from 1957 to 1996. Jean ran a Swim School where she taught hundreds of people to swim with a 100% success ratio. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, active in the Sea, Sun, and Sand Paper Doll Club of Florida, Tropical Doll Club of Polk County and had an extensive doll and paper doll collection. She shall be remembered as the Wonderful Loving Mother, Wife, Grandmother and Friend. She shall be missed by all who knew and loved her; 5 sons James Steven, John David, Jeffrey Techau, William Todd, and Wesley Thomas; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
In place of flowers, please make donations to Father Scott Holcombe's discretionary fund, St. David's Episcopal Church, Cocoa Beach, Florida. Father David People's discretionary fund, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Lakeland, Florida or Lakeland's Butterfly Playground.
Arrangements are being handled by Central Florida Casket Store in Lakeland.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019