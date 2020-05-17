JEANETTE (DICKSON) BOUTON
12/17/1926 - 5/9/2020

LAKELAND - At 93, Jeanette ended her earthly journey, transitioning into spirit.
Predeceased by her parents Jennie Rowland and D.B. Dickson, brother David Dickson, and daughter Linda Bouton. Survived by daughter Jennie Fouts (Jack) and granddaughter Jennie Lauren Sparks (Jerry).
Jeanette was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, graduated from Lakeland High School, and attended Florida Southern College. She was Miss Lakeland in the 1940s. In her youth she was a ticket taker at The Polk Theater and retired from Social Security Administration. Jeanette enjoyed helping those throughout her neighborhood in need and was also with the voluntary auxiliary at LRMC as a 'Pink Lady.' She was an avid Lake Hollingsworth walker for over 20 years and a multi-gallon blood donor.
Special thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice. Celebrate her memory with mindful acts of kindness and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to SPCA may be made in her memory.
WE ARE STARDUST!!


Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
