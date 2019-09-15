|
JEANETTE EVE
SANDS, 92
BABSON PARK - Jeanette E. Sands of Babson Park, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born December 24, 1926 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Clarence E. and Maggie (Mills) Perkins. She has been a resident of the Winter Haven area since 1963 coming from Newberry, South Carolina. She was a retired Unit Secretary for Winter Haven Hospital and was of the Baptist faith. Jeanette enjoyed crafting, cooking and being a grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her son Lawrence Pope Wicker III, daughters Darlene Wicker, Sheila Mae Giles, sister Margaret Main, brothers Billy Perkins, Harold Perkins, and Eugene Perkins.
She is survived by her husband Marvin L. Sands, daughter Mary E. Carter (Junior) of Okeechobee, FL, son Ronald G. Giles (Donna) of Trenton, FL, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 9:00 AM until 10:30 am at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Graveside service 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, Florida with Chaplain Charles Harkala officiating. For those who wish donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL. 32778.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com . Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019