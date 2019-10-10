|
|
JEANETTE IVY
PENKERT, 95
LAKELAND - Jeanette Ivy Penkert, 95, died on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Center with her children by her side. Jeanette was born April 8, 1924 in Lakeland, Florida to Hildred and Sim Ivy Sr.
Mrs. Penkert was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations. She was a lifelong, active member of First Presbyterian Church, member of Junior League of Greater Lakeland, past President of the Women's Club, member and past President of PEO Chapter CP, member of the Needlework Guild, and an active volunteer at the Polk Public Museum.
Mrs. Penkert enjoyed playing bridge, baking, and spending time in Maggie Valley with her family.
Mrs. Penkert is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fritz William Penkert, and siblings Sim Ivy Jr., Frances I. Browne, and Bill Ivy.
Jeanette is survived by her children - Rip (Evelyn) Penkert and Ansley (Greg) Masters and grandchildren Eric (Grace) Penkert, Alex Penkert, Kaitlyn Penkert, Laura Paige Penkert, Austin (Amy) Evans, Brant (Christin) Masters, Caroline Masters, and great grandson Brooks Evans.
Our family is incredibly grateful to the many caregivers that played such an important role in Jeanette's life over the past decade, especially Marquita who has been with us since the very beginning. We would also like to thank the Palliative Floor team of Lakeland Regional Health Center and Good Shepherd Hospice care team for making Jeanette comfortable during her final days.
A reception will be held in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am.
Private family interment will be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, 33805, or First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019