The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANETTE PENKERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANETTE IVY PENKERT


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANETTE IVY PENKERT Obituary
JEANETTE IVY
PENKERT, 95

LAKELAND - Jeanette Ivy Penkert, 95, died on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Center with her children by her side. Jeanette was born April 8, 1924 in Lakeland, Florida to Hildred and Sim Ivy Sr.
Mrs. Penkert was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations. She was a lifelong, active member of First Presbyterian Church, member of Junior League of Greater Lakeland, past President of the Women's Club, member and past President of PEO Chapter CP, member of the Needlework Guild, and an active volunteer at the Polk Public Museum.
Mrs. Penkert enjoyed playing bridge, baking, and spending time in Maggie Valley with her family.
Mrs. Penkert is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fritz William Penkert, and siblings Sim Ivy Jr., Frances I. Browne, and Bill Ivy.
Jeanette is survived by her children - Rip (Evelyn) Penkert and Ansley (Greg) Masters and grandchildren Eric (Grace) Penkert, Alex Penkert, Kaitlyn Penkert, Laura Paige Penkert, Austin (Amy) Evans, Brant (Christin) Masters, Caroline Masters, and great grandson Brooks Evans.
Our family is incredibly grateful to the many caregivers that played such an important role in Jeanette's life over the past decade, especially Marquita who has been with us since the very beginning. We would also like to thank the Palliative Floor team of Lakeland Regional Health Center and Good Shepherd Hospice care team for making Jeanette comfortable during her final days.
A reception will be held in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am.
Private family interment will be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, 33805, or First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now