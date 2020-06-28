JEANETTE M
CUPREWICH
LAKELAND-Jeanette M. Cuprewich, 79, passed away on June 21, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
Jeanette was born October 20, 1940 in Newark, NJ. She grew up in Linden, NJ, after graduating high school she went to work for Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. She was transferred to Landsdale, PA in 1984 where she held a position as Hospitality Services Coordinator until she retired in 1994.
Jeanette moved to Lakeland, FL and began working for Disney in 1995 as a Hospitality Hostess at the Brown Derby in Hollywood Studios, she retired in 2012.
Jeanette enjoyed dancing and took many years of tap and jazz lessons, she even tried out for the Radio City Rockettes. She joined a country line dancing club called the Bronco Bills in PA and traveled with the group performing at different events. She loved the beach and spent countless hours at the Jersey Shore. Her love for travel took her too many places like Australia, Hawaii, Greece, France, Switzerland, Ireland, Alaska and New Zealand.
Jeanette is predeceased by her siblings, Vincent Cuprewich, Kate Carson, Margaret Cuprewich and Ann Rubay.
She was the loving aunt to 4 nieces, 6 nephews and their spouses, Christine and Alex (deceased) Ellam, Judy and Harry Davison, Nancy Provenzano, David and Deidre Rubay, Joanne Lamar, Paul and Georgette Cuprewich, Vincent Cuprewich, Richard and LaBrinda Carson and William Carson. Her nephew Henry Rubay predeceased her in April of 2020. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, good friends, including her lifelong best friend Betty Prieleida and her special friend & caregiver Bonnie Krizek.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and always remembered for her love of dancing, traveling the world and warm personality.
May you rest in peace Aunt Jeanette, we hope you're dancing with the Angels!
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In memory of Jeanette, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Conerstone Hospice, Lakeland FL
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.