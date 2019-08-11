|
JEANETTE MARIE
RODOSKI, 80
POLK CITY - Jeanette Marie Rodoski, 80, passed away Aug. 4, 2019.
Jean was born in the Bronx on Apr. 27, 1939, and moved to Lakeland from Mahopac, NY in 1973. She received her Associates degree in nursing from Polk Community College, and her Bachelors in Nursing from Florida Southern College. Her nursing career spanned 3 decades. She served as a staff nurse, a supervisor and an educator. Her heart always belonged to Emergency Medicine.
Jean was a longtime member of the Imperial Polk Obedience Club. She was an avid owner, trainer and breeder of German Shepherd dogs. She was active in obedience training since the late 1970s. Jean was a well respected competitor with focus on obedience, as well as agility, tracking, herding and nose work.
Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Alexander Rodoski; sons, Michael Thomas Rodoski and Douglas Joseph Rodoski; Jeanne Teresa Rodoski; grandsons, Joshua Brian Rodoski and Colton Michael Rodoski; brother and sister in law, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Mahlstedt.
A Mass will be held for Jean on Tues. Aug. 20th at 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Help & Rescue Effort/ shepherdhelp.org
