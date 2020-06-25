JEANNE DICKEY
BEAVER, 91
LAKELAND - Jeanne Dickey Beaver, 91, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Covington, Tennessee, passed away June 22, 2020.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Durwood and Ila Dickey. She was the wife of the late William 'Dan' Beaver for 62 years.
Jeanne's survivors include children, Dana Keyes (William), WD 'Bill Dan' Beaver; four grandchildren: Kati Keyes of Atlanta, Geor-gia, Will Keyes of Macon, Georgia, Bill Beaver of Winter Haven, Florida and Chelsea Beaver of Winter Haven, Florida; and one great grandchild: William Robert Keyes of Macon, Georgia.
Jeanne was a member of the Church of Christ, owned and operated a grocery store for over 20 years and was a nurse. She was an avid golfer and a master of Bridge.
The family will be holding private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in her memory be made to either the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRFCure.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org)
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care
