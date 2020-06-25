JEANNE DICKEY BEAVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEANNE DICKEY
BEAVER, 91

LAKELAND - Jeanne Dickey Beaver, 91, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Covington, Tennessee, passed away June 22, 2020.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Durwood and Ila Dickey. She was the wife of the late William 'Dan' Beaver for 62 years.
Jeanne's survivors include children, Dana Keyes (William), WD 'Bill Dan' Beaver; four grandchildren: Kati Keyes of Atlanta, Geor-gia, Will Keyes of Macon, Georgia, Bill Beaver of Winter Haven, Florida and Chelsea Beaver of Winter Haven, Florida; and one great grandchild: William Robert Keyes of Macon, Georgia.
Jeanne was a member of the Church of Christ, owned and operated a grocery store for over 20 years and was a nurse. She was an avid golfer and a master of Bridge.
The family will be holding private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in her memory be made to either the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRFCure.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org)
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved