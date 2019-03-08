|
|
JEANNE FRASER SCHROEDER, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Jeanne Fraser Schroeder passed away on February 12, 2019 at Astoria Health & Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven, Florida. She was 82.
Jeanne was born July 29, 1936 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada to parents Charles Byron Fraser and Edna Isabelle Chabassol MacLeod. She had one brother, William 'Billy' Fraser and two half sisters, Mona Joan Fraser and Elizabeth Lorraine MacLeod.
She is preceded in death by her son, Dale Phillip Schroeder (1982), her father (1990), her son-in-law, Richard Dean Wikoff (1995), her husband, Dennis Dale Schroeder (1999), her half sister Mona Joan Fraser (2009), her mother (2011) and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada.
Jeanne and Dennis were married for 43 years and had four children: Lori Jeanne Wikoff Stamand (Todd) of Tampa, FL, Dale Phillip Schroeder, Melody Joy Schroeder, Florida and Deanne Schroeder Gentry (Jason) of Winter Haven, FL.
Jeanne grew up in Westville, Nova Scotia and moved to New York City, NY in 1952. She later moved to Springfield, MA and worked for the Milton Bradley Company, an American board game manufacturer. She met Dennis on January 26, 1956 at a USO dance when he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base. They married on May 26, 1956 and resided in Mt. Clemens and Bridgeport, Michigan. Dennis left the Michigan State Police and they established Mr. D's Steakhouse, a very successful restaurant in Alpena, Michigan for 13 years. Jeanne was the Chef and Dennis ran the business. Retiring to Florida, they opened Jeanne's Soup Etc. in Winter Haven and ultimately became Realtors in Winter Haven.
Jeanne became a Naturalized US Citizen in 1967. She loved the ocean, was an avid reader, an awesome cook, loved painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, classic movies, cribbage and video games (Pac-Man was a favorite). She was a writer, a great storyteller and loved talking about the Queen.
Her legacy continues as Nana to her three grandchildren: Nicolas Alyn Wikoff (Allison) of Roswell, GA, Tara Jeanne Wikoff of Tampa, FL and Hadley Kate Gentry of Winter Haven, FL, two great grandchildren: Dean Raymond Wikoff and George Patrick Wikoff of Roswell, GA, a beloved niece of Margaret Jean Chabassol (Sidney) of British Columbia and Elaine Chabassol (James) of Canada and as aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Jeanne Fraser Schroeder on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 am in Lakeland at the home of the Cooper's at 2405 Nevada Road, Lakeland, FL 33803. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Jeanne to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019