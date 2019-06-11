|
JEANNE
HEYMAN, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Jeanne Heyman passed away peacefully in her sleep at Waters Edge of Lake Wales on May 31, 2019. She was born in Baraboo, WI, and moved to this area 34 years ago. Jeanne was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Winter Haven, and enjoyed playing golf, mahjong, bridge, painting, and cooking.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Judd, and a sister, Pat. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry, three children; Judy Petersen, Jamie Seifert, and John Seifert (Cathy), two step children, Ken Heyman (Martha) and Sharon Xanthos (Rod), a brother, Robert Williams (Bette), a brother-in-law, Stan Heyman, seven grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one step great grandchild.
Private family services were held at Mt. Nebo Memorial Park in Aurora, CO. Memorial donations may be made to the or to Temple Beth Shalom, P.O. Box 313 Winter Haven, FL 33882.
Published in Ledger from June 11 to June 12, 2019