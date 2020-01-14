|
JEANNE
POTTER, 92
LAKELAND - Jeanne Potter, age 92, passed away January 10, 2010, just 12 days short of her 93rd birthday.
She was born January 22, 1927, in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Carroll B. 'Doc' Harvey and Laura Harvey. She was a member of the Mulberry United Methodist Church. She was employed at the Binghamton Savings Bank for over 20 years. She enjoyed Bowling, Golf, Slots, shopping and Bingo.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband: Ray, and four brothers and their spouses. She is survived by her daughter: Sue Potter of Lakeland, FL, son: Gary Potter and wife Jo Anne of Conklin, NY, granddaughters: Sarah Howell (Mark) of Endicott, N.Y., and Jo Elle Potter (Vince Lent) of Davenport Center, NY and 15 nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her caregiver, Susan Wheeler, who took care of her for the last 3 years; especially for the exceptional care over the last few days of Jeanne's life.
Memorial services are Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Mulberry United Methodist Church, Mulberry, FL. Light refreshments will be served at the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020