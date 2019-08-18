|
JEANNINE RITA CROYLE (FROST)
LAKELAND - On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Jeannine Rita Croyle (Frost), passed away at the age of 90.
Jeannine was born on December 14, 1928 in Braddock, PA, daughter of the late James H. Frost and Jean S. Frost (McCaffrey). Jeannine married Gerald B. Croyle on July 14, 1951 and moved to Huntingdon County, PA., where she and Gerald raised their two children and operated a Mink farm for over 35 years. Both Jeannine and her husband spent their retirement years in Leesburg, FL.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her father James and mother Jean, her husband Gerald, sister Roberta (Bobbie) and nephew Patrick. She is survived by her son, Michael Croyle, her daughter Lee Ann Everetts, her niece Jean Ann Silvasy, grandchildren, James and Christina Everetts and great grandsons Aiden, Gavin and Brody.
Throughout her life, Jeannine was active in the community and always dedicated to the church. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. She will be laid to rest in the Mooresville Cemetery in PA, near her husband. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019