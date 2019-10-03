|
|
JEFF
SCONYERS, 63
LAKE WALES - Jeff Sconyers, 63, passed away September 23, 2019.
He was born in Midland City, Alabama on September 18, 1956. He completed 11th grade in Wauchula, FL, then went to work for the mines. He then started his own mobile home business and was a carpenter by trade with great passion. He was also a blessed man of many other trades.
Jeff is survived by his fiancée Wynona Sue Walker; sisters Sue (Kevin) Shaw, Dot Neal; brothers Terry Sconyers, Doug (Jason) Brown; 25 nieces; 15 nephews; stepdaughter Beth (Jarrod) Currey; stepson Kurt (Jenn) Walker; 1 step granddaughter; 4 step grandsons. He was preceded in death by mother Willene Heath and father Glenn Sconyers.
Services will be held at Uncle Joe's Fish Camp, Walk In Water Road, lakefront on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
