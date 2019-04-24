|
|
JEFFERY
SHOCKLEY
1955 - 2019
LAKE WALES - Jeffery A. Shockley, 64, passed away April 13, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born January 6, 1955 in Muncie, IN, the son of William and Joyce Shockley. Jeff attended Cowan Jr./Sr. High School. He was a self-employed contractor specializing in home improvement, painting and landscaping. Jeff loved the outdoors and enjoyed the warm Florida climate since relocating there in the 1990s.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Anna Marie Shockley, and three grandchildren, Kay-leah, Kristopher, and Konor Ayers, all of Lake Wales, a step-daughter Krista Wagner, his mother and father (Lake Wales), two brothers, Gary Shockl-ey of Palmdale, and Jack Shockley (wife- Billie), of Gate City, VA.
Jeff is preceded in death by his former wife, Shannon Wagner, mother of Anna Marie and Krista.
Jeff was loved very much and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. A celebration of life memorial service will be pending.
