The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFERY PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFERY JAY PIERCE


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFERY JAY PIERCE Obituary
JEFFERY JAY
PIERCE, 52

LAKELAND - With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Jeffery Jay Pierce, age 52, our most beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, March 27, 2020. Jeff was born August 11, 1967, in Plant City, FL to Richard and Mary Alice Pierce.
Jeff was a life-long resident of Lakeland. He graduated from Lake Gibson High School, worked at Publix as a warehouse supervisor for thirty-six years and attended church at Victory at Lakeside Village. Jeff lived an active lifestyle and loved helping others. Cars, mountain-bikes and golf were some of his favorite pastimes. He had an ability to fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a role model to many and lived a life devoted to God, his family and others.
Jeff is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of thirty-one years Glenda Whitaker Pierce, his daughter Shelby (Jake) Marzola, Honolulu, Hawaii, his son Logan Pierce, Orlando, his parents Richard and Mary Alice Pierce, Lakeland and his four siblings Michelle Shepard, Winter Haven, Debbie (Randy) Brown, Lakeland, Brenda (Brian) Palmer, Lakeland, Eric (Sundi) Pierce, Lakeland, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, services will be held at a later time. Information will be published on Facebook when details are available.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Dream Center of Lakeland. The link can be found here:
https://www.dreamcenterlakeland.org/ give. Please include a note with 'Jeff Pierce Memorial Fund' so we can thank those who donate.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFERY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now