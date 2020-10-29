SSG JEFFREY A. MAGRUDERENGLEWOOD, TN - SSG Jeffrey A. Magruder passed away on October 18, 2020. He was born in Goldsboro, NC, the son of Allen B. and Naomi Magruder.Jeffrey was an active duty US Army veteran who had 3 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He served as a 92A Automated Logistical Specialist and currently serving as a recruiter. Jeffrey was aformer framer and carpenter in the home construction business before beginning his Army career 12 years ago.He is survived by his wife, Becky Magruder; children: Brianna (Jon)Drye, Cody (Emma) Pitt, Kameryn Magruder; and 3 siblings: brother, Todd (Shelly)Magruder; sisters, Wendy Magruder and Tammi (Dustin) Heise, along with several neices and nephews.Military recognition and celebration of life will be Sunday, November 1st at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd., Lakeland, FL 33809, with visitation from 1-2pm and services beginning at 2:00 pm.Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery.Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com