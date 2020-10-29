1/1
Jeffrey A. Magruder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSG JEFFREY A. MAGRUDER

ENGLEWOOD, TN - SSG Jeffrey A. Magruder passed away on October 18, 2020. He was born in Goldsboro, NC, the son of Allen B. and Naomi Magruder.
Jeffrey was an active duty US Army veteran who had 3 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He served as a 92A Automated Logistical Specialist and currently serving as a recruiter. Jeffrey was a
former framer and carpenter in the home construction business before beginning his Army career 12 years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Magruder; children: Brianna (Jon)
Drye, Cody (Emma) Pitt, Kameryn Magruder; and 3 siblings: brother, Todd (Shelly)
Magruder; sisters, Wendy Magruder and Tammi (Dustin) Heise, along with several neices and nephews.
Military recognition and celebration of life will be Sunday, November 1st at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd., Lakeland, FL 33809, with visitation from 1-2pm and services beginning at 2:00 pm.
Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.
com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved