Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
JEFFREY McKNIGHT
JEFFREY ALAN "JEFF" McKNIGHT

JEFFREY ALAN "JEFF" McKNIGHT
JEFFREY
'JEFF' ALAN McKNIGHT, 53

LAKELAND - Jeffrey 'Jeff' Alan McKnight, age 53, passed away May 18, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Jeff was born in Lakeland on March 31, 1966. He was a lineman supervisor for Lakeland Electric and a member of Lake Gibson United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Donna McKnight, sons Jacob (Lindsey) McKnight, Tyler McKnight, his parents Gary & Linda McKnight, brother Jimmy McKnight and mother-in-law Sharon Thomas.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Lake Gibson United Methodist Church-424 W. Daughtery Road, Lakeland, Fl. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of 'Jeff' to , P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101 or Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main St., Enterprise, Fl. 32725.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019
