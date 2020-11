Or Copy this URL to Share

JEFFREY

GOVIER, 57



LAKELAND - Jeffrey Govier, died 11/9/20. Born 11/4/63, survived by mother Christine. Visitation 10am Thurs., 11/12/20 service 11am at Lakeland FH.



