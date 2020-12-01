JEFFREYJOHNSON SIZEMORE, Jr., 35LAKELAND - Jeffrey Johnson Sizemore, Jr., 35, of Lakeland, Florida, was born on July 27, 1985 in Walnut Creek, California. On November 19, 2020, he was called home to be with his heavenly Father.A graduate of Lakeland Christian High School and Valencia College. He was an integral part of the family's agricultural business (Sizemore Farms).His family was his priority in life and was the most loving and caring father to his daughters Alexandra & Madison and devoted husband to wife Loree. He is also survived by his parents (Jeff & Debbie), brothers (John & Jordan), and mother in law (Victoria).Jeffrey's intellect, wit and caring for others throughout his life was evident to all who knew and loved him. He will always remain in our hearts until that glorious day we see him again in heaven.A private family service only will be held at Hopewell Funeral Home on December 1, 2020. At a later date to be determined, a celebration will be held for both family and friends to commemorate his life. Expressions of condolence at