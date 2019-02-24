|
|
JEFFREY L.
DODDS, 61
LAKELAND - Jeffrey L. Dodds, 61, passed away on February 17, 2019. Born February 13, 1957, Jeffrey was a lifelong resident of the Lakeland area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Dodds Sr. and Sybil E. Timone (Dodds) and step father Thomas J. Timone.
Jeffrey leaves behind three older brothers, John W. Dodds, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, Richard L. Dodds, of Australia, and Keith S. Dodds, of Englewood, FL, along with eight nephews and nieces.
He enjoyed his travels with his mother and step father that took them all over the country. He was a collector of baseball memorabilia and NASCAR collectibles.
Inurnment services will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019