Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY DODDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY L. DODDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEFFREY L. DODDS Obituary
JEFFREY L.
DODDS, 61

LAKELAND - Jeffrey L. Dodds, 61, passed away on February 17, 2019. Born February 13, 1957, Jeffrey was a lifelong resident of the Lakeland area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Dodds Sr. and Sybil E. Timone (Dodds) and step father Thomas J. Timone.
Jeffrey leaves behind three older brothers, John W. Dodds, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, Richard L. Dodds, of Australia, and Keith S. Dodds, of Englewood, FL, along with eight nephews and nieces.
He enjoyed his travels with his mother and step father that took them all over the country. He was a collector of baseball memorabilia and NASCAR collectibles.
Inurnment services will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.