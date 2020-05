Or Copy this URL to Share

JEFFREY

RITTER, 54



NEW PORT RICHEY - Jeffrey Ritter, 54, died 4/28/20. Son of Jerry & Carolyn Ritter, born 4/27/66. Survived by mother, children, Jessica, Kris, & grandson.



