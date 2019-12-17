Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JENIFER TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENIFER CAROLYN TOOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENIFER CAROLYN TOOLE Obituary
JENIFER
CAROLYN
TOOLE, 29

MULBERRY - Jenifer Carolyn Toole, 29, of Mulberry, FL, passed away on December 10, 2019 after a valiant battle with Lupus.
Jenifer was born on January 26th, 1990 to AnDrew and Frances Toole in Mulberry, FL. Jenifer graduated from Mulberry High School in 2008.
Jenifer was going to school to be a massage therapist before she got too sick to complete school. Jenifer loved her dog Dreamer (her daughter), her pig Mr. Beans (her son), both of which passed away over the past 2 years. She also loved her family, the outdoors, horses, star watching, and campfires. She loved just about anything outdoors.
Jenifer is predeceased by her grandparents Roy Odis Freeman and Ruth Carolyn Toole. She is survived by her parents, Frances and AnDrew Toole; her grandparents Linda Kay Freeman, John Alfred Toole; her sister, Andrea and husband Ronnie Smith and their two children, Hope Lekay and Elijah Robert Smith. Her boyfriend 'Roommate' Antonio 'Tony' Summerall. She loved her family and friends so much and would do anything for someone. We loved you for your whole life and we will miss you and love you the rest of our lives.
Visitation will be Tues. Dec. 17th from 5-6 pm at Welcome Baptist Church in Lithia, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the memory of Jenifer to
www.lupus.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -