JENIFER
CAROLYN
TOOLE, 29
MULBERRY - Jenifer Carolyn Toole, 29, of Mulberry, FL, passed away on December 10, 2019 after a valiant battle with Lupus.
Jenifer was born on January 26th, 1990 to AnDrew and Frances Toole in Mulberry, FL. Jenifer graduated from Mulberry High School in 2008.
Jenifer was going to school to be a massage therapist before she got too sick to complete school. Jenifer loved her dog Dreamer (her daughter), her pig Mr. Beans (her son), both of which passed away over the past 2 years. She also loved her family, the outdoors, horses, star watching, and campfires. She loved just about anything outdoors.
Jenifer is predeceased by her grandparents Roy Odis Freeman and Ruth Carolyn Toole. She is survived by her parents, Frances and AnDrew Toole; her grandparents Linda Kay Freeman, John Alfred Toole; her sister, Andrea and husband Ronnie Smith and their two children, Hope Lekay and Elijah Robert Smith. Her boyfriend 'Roommate' Antonio 'Tony' Summerall. She loved her family and friends so much and would do anything for someone. We loved you for your whole life and we will miss you and love you the rest of our lives.
Visitation will be Tues. Dec. 17th from 5-6 pm at Welcome Baptist Church in Lithia, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the memory of Jenifer to
www.lupus.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019