JENNA LANOUE WALDROP

JENNA LANOUE WALDROP, 25

WINTER HAVEN - Jenna Lanoue Waldrop, 25, of Winter Haven, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Born May 16, 1994 in Winter Haven she was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a Registered Nurse and a member of Heartland Church where she was very active.
Jenna is survived by: her husband of two years, Kevin; three daughters, Audrey Elizabeth Waldrop, Abigail Waldrop and Madison Waldrop; her father, William Lanoue of Lake Wales; her mother, Tammy Maccurrach of Lake Wales; maternal grandparents, Marvette Monk of Frostproof and Martina Griffin of Sarasota, FL; a sister, Leah Saiz of Winter Haven; and a brother, William Stafford of Blairsville, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Friday, November 15, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with interment following at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
