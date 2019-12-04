|
|
JENNEL
DeGRAFF-KOVEL
WINTER HAVEN - Jennel went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29,2019. She was born on Jan 10, 1971 in Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Edna and Harry Coker of Polk City Fl. She is survived by her husband Jeremiah Kov-el, daughter Amanda Bathurst, father Luke A. DeGraff of Ocala, mother and step dad Phyllis and Bobby Hagelgans, Aunt Catherine Carrington and by many cousins and friends.
Her gentle nature and kindness and her beautiful contagious smile will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday Dec.14, 2019 at Winter Haven Gardens Inn, 12:00-2:00. This is the same place where Jennel and Jeremiah celebrated their marriage 3 months ago. We would love for all who knew and loved Jennel to come and celebrate her life with us.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019