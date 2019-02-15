|
JENNIFER CARYN MAURER
PEACOCK, 43
EAGLE LAKE - Jennifer Caryn Maurer Peacock, age 43, lost her 40 year battle with Type 1 Diabetes on January 9, 2019 at the Advent Health/Florida Hospital in Orlando, Florida.
Jennifer was a resident of Eagle Lake, Florida since 2010, where she lived with her husband, Christopher and daughters: Susie Marie, age 14 and Hannah Christine, age 11.
Jennifer was the daughter of Linda Snyder Maurer (Donald) Jayne and Arthur E. Maurer, Jr., (deceased) of Waverly, NY.
Jennifer graduated from Don W. McCleland High School, Waverly, NY in 1994. While a student there she was a member of the National Honor Society and won numerous awards in Art and Journalism. Jennifer was in several School Plays and Summer Musicals. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly where she participated in their Christian Clown Ministry, Youth and Senior Choirs. Jennifer was also a member of the Overtone Bell Ringers of the Waverly Methodist Church.
Growing up Jennifer never was without a good book that she was reading and that love of reading followed her throughout her life.
Jennifer and her family enjoyed playing Video Games together, all snuggled on the sofa with her dogs: Harley and Penny wedged in between. Jennifer made friends all over the world with her infectious wit and knowledge of the gaming community. She always said: 'Susie and Hannah are my good luck charms!'
There will be a Memorial Service at the Highland Baptist Church, 4700 Silver Star Road, Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 15th at 11 am. The Rev. Dennis Ickes will be officiating.
Jennifer requested that her long hair be donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths who will use her precious hair to make real hair wigs for women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.
If anyone would like to honor Jennifer's memory, they may do so with a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019