JENNIFER LYNN
NICHTER, 49
ST. PETERSBURG - Jennifer Lynn Nichter, 49, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Born June 7, 1971, in Anniston, AL, Jen moved to Lakeland, FL in 1975. She attended Carlton Palmore Elementary, Lakeland Highlands Middle School, and Lakeland High School. Jen went on to the University of Florida where she earned a Bachelors Degree of Science as a Pediatric Dietician. While employed by All Children's Hospital she met her beloved husband, Mark. To know Jen was to love Jen. She is best known by her friends and family as being generous, kind, quick-witted, and beautiful. Jen had a fondness for animals, and used that passion in most recent years as a puppy-raiser for Southeastern Guide Dogs. Jen was of the Catholic faith, and was a true servant to God, Church, and Family.
Jen is survived by her two children, Julianne May Nichter and Lincoln Andrew Nichter, whom she loved and adored, and committed her life to raising them surrounded by love.
In addition to her children, Jen is survived by her mother, Nancy Case, brother Rob (Sarah) Case, and brother David Ryan Case, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Mark A. Nichter, and her father David Case. Jen leaves a legacy of love and laughter, Florida Gator pride, and one of God's true and faithful servants. Funeral Arrangements have been made for a Mass Saturday August 8, 2020 - 10 a.m. St. Raphael Catholic Church (masks required) 1376 Snell Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, followed by graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation - https://flgal.org
