JENNY IRENE ROSA
JENNY IRENE
ROSA, 95

LUVERNE, AL. - On November 19, 2019 Jenny Irene Rosa, age 95, passed away in Luverne, AL.
She'd recently moved to Luverne after enjoying many happy years in Lakeland, FL. Jenny was born in Vandergrift, PA. She was married to James Rosa for 59 years, until his passing in 2002. She had 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children.
In addition to her husband, Jenny was preceded in death by her son Richard, and her daughters Felicia (Shanks) and Marie (Gale).
She is survived by her son Daniel, and daughters Marlene (Clements) and Ida (Rosa-Williams).
Anyone visiting Jenny quickly learned they couldn't leave her home without first eating something. No matter what, you had to eat something. Her greatest joy was looking for hidden treasures at thrift stores and yard sales. She always thought of herself last, and was extremely generous to those she loved and cared for. She is missed and loved by her family and many friends.

Published in The Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
