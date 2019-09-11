Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
JERALD VERINE SMITH


1937 - 2019
JERALD VERINE SMITH Obituary
JERALD VERINE
SMITH, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Jerald Verine Smith, 82, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 8, 1937 to Johnnie C. and Emmie Jane Smith in Georgia, he moved to the Winter Haven Area over 50 years ago from Turkey Creek, FL. He was retired from Farmland Industries in 1994 and was a member of the Auburndale Bloodhound Booster Club.
He is preceded in death by: his parents and a sister, Johnnie Marilyn Watson.
He is survived by: his wife of 24 years, Catherine Smith; a son, Jerald Allen (Anna) Smith of Mishawaka, IN; a daughter, Kathy Ann Hicks of Brewton, AL; a step-son, Ray Willis of Lake Alfred; a step daughter, Ramona Bilbrey of Lake Alfred; two sisters, Annette Wheaton of Plant City and Neilafan Cooper of Georgia; a half-brother, Joe Dockery of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; several cousins in Georgia and Texas and a special friend, Betty Jo Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be set at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
