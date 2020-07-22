JEROME 'JERRY' L. ROYCEWINTER HAVEN - Jerome 'Jerry' L. Royce went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963.Jerome was born on November 13th, 1941 in Omar, West Virginia. He was a devoted husband, and caring father and brother.He married his sweetheart and best friend Joyce Mullis in 1965. They were married 55 loving years. In March 1997 he retired from the Winter Haven Post Office. In his early years he enjoyed playing baseball, and he later enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Royce; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tawnya Royce; his son, Marty; granddaughter, Josie; sisters, Cordy Bowen, Shuby Peebles, Bonny Scott, Tammy Lambert, and Mart Sue Jones.A private memorial service will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Jerome's memory, please consider a contribution to Cornerstone Hospice of Winter Haven.