Jerome L. "Jerry" Royce
1941 - 2020
JEROME 'JERRY' L. ROYCE

WINTER HAVEN - Jerome 'Jerry' L. Royce went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963.
Jerome was born on November 13th, 1941 in Omar, West Virginia. He was a devoted husband, and caring father and brother.
He married his sweetheart and best friend Joyce Mullis in 1965. They were married 55 loving years. In March 1997 he retired from the Winter Haven Post Office. In his early years he enjoyed playing baseball, and he later enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Royce; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tawnya Royce; his son, Marty; granddaughter, Josie; sisters, Cordy Bowen, Shuby Peebles, Bonny Scott, Tammy Lambert, and Mart Sue Jones.
A private memorial service will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Jerome's memory, please consider a contribution to Cornerstone Hospice of Winter Haven.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Thanks for your service, from another vet. God bless you
Dana K. May
July 22, 2020
Remember Jerry from 1957 on. His sister, Shuby was my best friend and he was our "watcher". My condolences to his family.
Sheri Holder
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so thankful God allowed Jerome in our lives.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Waymon and Jean Durreonce
Friend
