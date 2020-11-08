JERRY C.

HALL, DVM



LAKELAND - Dr. Jerry Hall passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hall was born in French Lick, Indiana on May 11, 1939 and raised in Indianapolis by his parents, Cecil and Agnes Hall. He was especially close to his grandparents John and Carmie Gromer.

Dr. Hall attended Purdue University and graduated in 1963 with the inaugural veterinary class. He was always telling stories of his time there and the road trip he took with a friend to the Seattle World's Fair in 1962.

In 1965 he met Barbara Poff and by all accounts it was love at first sight. They married six months after meeting on a blind date and were married 54 years.

Dr. Hall's children, Eva, John, Dave and Matt enjoyed accompanying their father on his visits to take care of cows, horses and other farm animals. Every family dinner included details of his work that day.

He opened Gibsonia Animal Clinic in 1974. It was a family enterprise with all the family members working there at some time. Dr. Hall loved animals and interacting with their owners.

Dr. Hall retired in 2004 and spent time on his favorite activities, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling and working in the yard.

The family is grateful the Lord spared him from the heartache of losing his grandson, Tyler, in June. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Eva, sons John and his wife Amy, Dave and his wife Kristen and Matt and his wife Tami; seven grandchildren and step-grandchild-ren, John, Jr., Zachary, Brooke, Hunter, Jacob, Delaney and Rhien; sisters Jean and her husband Tony Waddy and brother Joe Hall of Indianapolis, Indiana and sister Joyce Whiting, of Greenfield, Indiana; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road in Lakeland, and his funeral will be held there on Friday, November 13th at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am.



