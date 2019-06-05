JERRY DONALD RUTHVEN

Jerry D. Ruthven Tire Store



LAKELAND - Jerry Donald Ruthven, 80, died June 2, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health in Lakeland. He had been ill for six months.

Born in Florence, South Carolina, October 23, 1938, he was the son of Agnes Pender Ruthven and Josie Duncan Ruthven. He was the youngest of five children.

He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Chesterfield High School. He enlisted in the Air Force at an early age, served four years as a jet engine mechanic and was proud to have served at bases around the world.

He came to Lakeland permanently in 1965 with his bride and worked for his brother, Joe P. Ruthven, at OK Tire Store on Memorial Blvd. In the late 70s he opened Jerry D. Ruthven Tire Store at 3102 South Florida Avenue and continued there successfully for 27 years.

A member of First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, Jerry attended Sunday morning services without fail. He counted it as a blessing to have served in the old downtown church as a deacon.

A man who made friends easily and, once made, kept them throughout his life. For him there was no generation gap as he attracted young admirers as well as those of his own age. He sought to be of service in both his private and personal life. He loved to talk to people and would often be late to dinner because he was engaged in a conversation with a customer.

His survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sara Merriman Ruthven, daughter, Catherine Ruthven Scaglione (Tony Scaglione) and son, Jerry Matthew Ruthven (Lisa Ruthven); 3 grandchildren, Caroline, Maggie and Natalie Ruthven; two brothers, Joe P. Ruthven (Judy Ruthven) and William D. Ruthven, both of Lakeland, FL and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary