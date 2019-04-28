|
JERRY DWIGHT
SASSER, Sr., 83
LAKELAND - Mr. Jerry Dwight Sasser, Sr., age 83, a resident of Lakeland passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland with his family by his side.
Mr. Sasser was born January 31, 1936, in Auburndale, FL, to Eulis V. and Jimmie Lois (Coker) Sasser. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and a United States Air Force Veteran (1955-1960). Jerry was a retired millwright in the construction industry (Tampa Local 1000). He graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1955, and was a member of the Millwright Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his loving family: wife of 33 years: Georgia Sasser of Lakeland, FL, son: Jerry D. (Sherri) Sasser, Jr. of Ft. Wayne, IN, 2 daughters: Teresa (Donnie) True, Susan (Kenny) Slay, both of Ft. Meade, FL, stepdaughter Sherry Wanzer of Corpus Christi, TX, 10 grandchildren and 7 gt. grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 23rd at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019