Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY SASSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY DWIGHT SASSER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERRY DWIGHT SASSER Obituary
JERRY DWIGHT
SASSER, Sr., 83

LAKELAND - Mr. Jerry Dwight Sasser, Sr., age 83, a resident of Lakeland passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland with his family by his side.
Mr. Sasser was born January 31, 1936, in Auburndale, FL, to Eulis V. and Jimmie Lois (Coker) Sasser. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and a United States Air Force Veteran (1955-1960). Jerry was a retired millwright in the construction industry (Tampa Local 1000). He graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1955, and was a member of the Millwright Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his loving family: wife of 33 years: Georgia Sasser of Lakeland, FL, son: Jerry D. (Sherri) Sasser, Jr. of Ft. Wayne, IN, 2 daughters: Teresa (Donnie) True, Susan (Kenny) Slay, both of Ft. Meade, FL, stepdaughter Sherry Wanzer of Corpus Christi, TX, 10 grandchildren and 7 gt. grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 23rd at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now