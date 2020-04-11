Home

Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
(352) 793-4531
JERRY HENSLEY Obituary
JERRY
HENSLEY, 52

LAKELAND - Jerry Hensley, 52, of Lakeland passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Glenna Smith, of Lake Panasoffkee, his two daughters Heather Alford (Christian) and Sabrina Hensley, his two granddaughters Bella and Brinlee Alford, and his sister Marcy Crabtree (Tom) of Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Hensley.
Jerry spent many years working in the environmental drilling industry, working with his father in their family business, and on his own. He was a family man and adored his daughters and granddaughters. He also loved to fish, visit the Florida Keys, and have a good time! He will be missed by so many.
A family graveside service was held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Webster, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.purcellfuneralhome.com . Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
