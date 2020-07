Words could not express the way I felt when I heard of my dear classmate, passing.

We have been friends since elementary school.

Jerry always was around to help, to talk to or just to listen. He was there to make videos or to take pictures of my family. Jerry and his devoted wife were there when invited to my church on special occasions.

His son, Jason, and I shared the same birthday. Jerry always remembered mine and I always remembered the 1st day of the new year for his.

I will always remember his kindness and thoughtfulness.

God has welcomed you HOME with outstretched arms.

May God bless and keep your family in perfect peace.



Angie Mack- Brown

Friend