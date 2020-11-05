My Deepest Sympathy To My Sis law And Husband They Was Some Hardworking Young Mens And They Were So Sweet. And. Kind R.I.P
Mary Love
Family
November 3, 2020
CONDOLENCES to his family and friends
Lucy Robinson
Teacher
November 1, 2020
Love always classmate Jerry Jr.❤
Adrianne Stoudemire Williams
October 30, 2020
My prayers are with you and the family ❤
TWILIA OAKLEY-MCGLOWN
Friend
October 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I wish we had more time together to reminisce about our family's past, strength and caring heart came from. We love you all. Your families from Springfield and Benton Harbor Michigan.
Rosita Mason
Family
October 29, 2020
My heart and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow! I pray that the comfort of the Holy Spirit will keep your heart and mind as you mourn this great loss! I pray your family with hold each other and peace will be a blanket around you all! Love,
Cassandra/Johnny Goosby
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of your babies Colletta. May God comfort you during this time and the years to come
Regina Williams
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sleep in eternal peace Jerry watch over your girls prayers up for your family
Latwansa Foster
Friend
October 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathy Johnson
October 28, 2020
So sorry for the loss he was a great person my deepest condolences to the family
Lexx
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leroy & Joyce Carter
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy
Linda Carithers
