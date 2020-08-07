JERRY LEONTUCKER, 79AUBURNDALE - Mr. Jerry Leon Tucker, age 79, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by family.Mr. Tucker was born December 2, 1940 in Fort Payne, Alabama to Joe and Lola Jane (Long) Tucker. He was an Auburndale resident since 1958 coming from Alabama and a retired Salesman in the Beverage Industry. Jerry worked for Budweiser 21 years and Pepsi for 19 years. He was a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale where he also volunteered for the food ministry and a member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge. He was an avid league bowler for 55 years, avid fisherman and loved to tinker. Jerry enjoyed watching and feeding the birds at his home, a least 100 birds at any given time, Ivis's, woodpeckers, doves, blue jays and many others.He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: Earnest & Charles. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Linda Tucker of Auburndale; son: Thrasey (Betty Kay) Tucker of Auburndale; daughter: Tami Lyn Tucker (Brad) Fisher of Lakeland; 2 brothers: James (Bernie) Tucker of Winter Haven and Howard (Carrie) Tucker of Auburndale; sister: Pat-ricia (Roy) Shirah of The Villages; 2 grandchildren: Steven (Kay-la) Tucker of Auburndale and Stephanie (Joshua) Shedd of Lakeland; 2 great grandchildren: Madison & Riley.Due to COVID visitation and services are private. Livestream is available at Kersey Funeral Home's website.