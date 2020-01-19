|
|
JERRY
O'GORMAN, 81
LAKELAND - Jerry O'Gorman, 81, passed 1/11/20, with family by his side.
Mr. O'Gorman is survived by his wife Anne and sister Jackie.
He is also survived by his five children Priscilla, Shawn, Tim (Deanna), Joann (Mike) and Darryl (Tina), 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
Service will be at 11am 1/25/2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lakeland. Fellowship to follow at Lakeland Highlands MHP Clubhouse, 375 W. Brannen Rd., noon-2pm.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020