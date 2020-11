JERRY R. 'BUBBA'SHELTON, 56WINTER HAVEN - Jerry R. 'Bubba' Shelton, 56, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.Born December 1, 1963 to Robert and Reba Shelton in Winter Haven, FL, he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a Block Mason and a longtime member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge.Jerry is survived by: his significant other, Lisa Taylor and her children, Mary and Wyatt Taylor; two sisters, Sherry (Darryl) O'Berry of Winter Haven and Donna (Robert) Shackleford of New Tazewell, TN; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, with interment following at Lakeside Memorial Park.Condolences may be sent at