JERRY SCARBOROUGH, 73
LAKE WALES - Jerry Charles Scarborough was born on January 1, 1947 in Lake Wales and passed away on October 11, 2020.
Jerry was raised in Frostproof, Florida where he grew up on Silver Lake. As a child he started his passion for fishing and boats beginning with the 'Turtle King.' During high school in Frostproof, he met and married his high school sweetheart Marilyn, from Lake Wales. They both attended the University of Florida, where he played football and obtained a master's degree in agricultural science.
Jerry was fiercely independent beginning work by the age of 13. Jerry worked his way through college to support himself and his growing family.
After graduation, and a short stint working as a county extension agent, Jerry started his love of sales beginning with Troy Lamb Wholesale in Lake Wales, Fl and then in the Insurance Industry for Florida Farm Bureau in South Florida and eventually returned to Lake Wales where he started Jerry C. Scarborough and Associates Insurance Agency. Jerry then created Lily Lake Golf Resort in Frostproof, Fl. Over the years, he also began many other businesses including developing a patent for internet search utilization. He was a true entrepreneur, and was passionate about every business opportunity he encountered, especially real estate. He was also a devout Christian, and was a deacon with Lake Wales Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir with his baritone voice. He applied the bible verse 'faith is being sure of what you want and certain of what you cannot see' to every aspect of his life.
He shared his passion for the outdoors with his entire family, taking them fishing at a moments notice, whether it was on a local lake, mountain stream, ocean, or the grass flats off Bokeelia Island, where they resided in addition to Burnsville, NC. During his time in Burnsville, Jerry also enjoyed raising cattle. He returned to insurance sales while he was there, touching the lives of residents there on many different levels. Jerry looked at life in a positive manner and found the good in any situation he encountered.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Zed and Rua Mae Scarborough; sister, Joan Adams; and brother Jimmy Scarborough. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Lamb Scarborough; sons, Matthew C. Scarborough and fiancé Cristina of Tampa, and Douglas T. Scarborough and wife Kathy of Asheville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Carly G. Scarborough of New York City, Morgan C. Scarborough, Trever Z. Scarborough of Asheville and Jeremiah Brown of Tampa and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lake Wales Cemetery with Rev. David Koon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Golfview Baptist Church (107 Hibiscus Ave., Lake Wales, FL 33898) or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
