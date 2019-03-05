Home

WINTER HAVEN - Jerry W. Prather, 59 of Winter Haven passed into the Lord's arms peacefully at his residence on March 2, 2019.
Born Dec. 23, 1954 in Mt. Sterling, KY, he is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Starlett Prather; 2 sons, Timmy and Jason ; a daughter, Jennifer; his mother, Geraldine Prather; 3 sisters, Mary, Lola and Billie and a brother, David; and 2 grand-daughters, Lexie and Maddie.
A memorial will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Parkland Baptist Church, 1800 8th Street, SE, Winter Haven. Until we see you again, Dad & Papa.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
